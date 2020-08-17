Golden Horde for Haydock | Racing News

The Sprint Cup at Haydock is next on the program for Clive Cox’s speedball Golden Horde.

A classy juvenile last season, the kid of his fitness instructor’s previous steady star Lethal Force made the ideal start to his three-year-old profession by declaring Royal Ascot magnificence in the Commonwealth Cup.

He needed to use an honourable 3rd when handling his senior citizens in the July Cup at Newmarket, prior to ending up a close-up 5th in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville.

“The Sprint Cup at Haydock would be a logical step to take from here, if all is well in the meantime,” stated Cox.

“He has actually returned actually well from his run inFrance He is still just a child in contrast to those he was up versus in the Maurice de Gheest.

“As a three-year-old, he is taking his racing actually well, and I’m pleased with him.

“He travelled really kindly in the Maurice de Gheest, but I think the last 100 yards was just a step too far after racing competitively throughout.”