Golden Horde aimed at Commonwealth Cup | Racing News

Golden Horde is ready to kick off his marketing campaign within the Commonwealth Cup at subsequent month’s scheduled Royal Ascot assembly.

The Lethal Force colt received the Richmond Stakes final time period and was twice positioned in Group One firm, ending third behind Earthlight within the Prix Morny and a slender second behind the identical horse within the Middle Park Stakes on his closing outing.

The Pavilion Stakes, which normally serves as a trial for the Commonwealth, is pencilled in to be run at Newcastle on June 4, ought to racing get the go-ahead to renew subsequent month, however coach Clive Cox is more likely to swerve that possibility and head direct to Berkshire.

He informed Sky Sports Racing: “I might say we’ll be wanting in direction of the Commonwealth Cup to be beginning him in.

“He could be carrying a penalty if we ran in a Pavilion or something like that, however he is a horse that did us proud final 12 months.

“He’s wintered very well, he’s very strong and he’s Group One-placed twice, as well as winning the Richmond. I couldn’t be more pleased with the way he has wintered and we’re really looking forward to getting on track.”