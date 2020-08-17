‘Golden Girls’ home sold for $4M in 9-person bidding war, goes for $1M over asking price

The interior was never ever taped since the exact same citizens have actually lived there considering that it was constructed.

10 THINGS YOU NEVER KNEW ABOUT ‘THE GOLDEN GIRLS’

On the NBC comedy, the “Golden Girls” lived in Miami, Fla., in spite of the real home being in Los Angeles, Calif.

The renowned home was initially noted for $2,999,000, however sold for $4,000,620 following a nine-person bidding war, according to People magazine.

Listing representative Rachelle Rosten confessed in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that she was overwhelmed by the reaction, getting 20 deals in 2 week. Nine bidders continued up until completion.

HULU REMOVES ‘GOLDEN GIRLS’ EPISODE WITH BLACKFACE JOKE, SPARKING CRITICISM

“I knew there were a lot of ‘Golden Girls’ fans in the world but I had no idea there were this many,” she stated.

A representative for Walt Disney World likewise informed the outlet that the home was just shot in the very first season and after that duplicated at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Regardless, fans have actually long associated the Los Angeles home as the authorities home to the “Golden Girls.”