Golden Gate Bridge Now ‘Sings’ As Wind Passes, Constant Howling

San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge sounds like a nonstop Halloween attraction right about now — since it keeps on howling any time there’s a breeze … and it’s freaking people out.

The iconic structure has been making A Large amount of noise lately, and Twitter took notice Friday … with Bay Area residents filming a drive/ride-through along the bike paths. Basically, there’s a constant loud humming sound emanating throughout — which can be heard for miles.

Anthony J.:

“Engineers designed new sides for the sidewalk to help with wind resistance but didn’t take into account the EXTREME sound it creates when wind passes through it. The bridge sings crazy songs now it’s so trippy. It hurts the ears and unbearable it’s that loud.” pic.twitter.com/GWdVia1GNS — Mark Krueger (@markkrueg) June 6, 2020

@markkrueg

No, it is not ghosts or spirits which were conjured up from the waters below … it’s just the wind making connection with some fancy new devices local engineers just devote. They’re new railing slats covering the edges of the bridge — to help fight off wind resistance — and when gusty air rolls through (which is just about always there) … this is the final result.

So, yeah … the bridge is affected by this eerie singing/siren calling for the time being. Doesn’t look like city officials have addressed a fix for the present time — but something tells us if enough people complain, they’ll have to do something.