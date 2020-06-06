Golden Gate Bridge Now ‘Sings’ As Wind Passes, Constant Howling

By
Jasyson
-

San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge sounds like a nonstop Halloween attraction right about now — since it keeps on howling any time there’s a breeze … and it’s freaking people out.

The iconic structure has been making A Large amount of noise lately, and Twitter took notice Friday … with Bay Area residents filming a drive/ride-through along the bike paths. Basically, there’s a constant loud humming sound emanating throughout — which can be heard for miles.

No, it is not ghosts or spirits which were conjured up from the waters below … it’s just the wind making connection with some fancy new devices local engineers just devote. They’re new railing slats covering the edges of the bridge — to help fight off wind resistance — and when gusty air rolls through (which is just about always there) … this is the final result.

So, yeah … the bridge is affected by this eerie singing/siren calling for the time being. Doesn’t look like city officials have addressed a fix for the present time — but something tells us if enough people complain, they’ll have to do something.

Move over, New York … there is a new city that never sleeps.



Source link

Post Views: 34

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR