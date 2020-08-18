Golden Contract: Light-heavyweight semi-finals to be held in Latvia and London in September | Boxing News





The Golden Contract light-heavyweight competition resumes next month

The Golden Contract light-heavyweight competition returns in September as the semi-finalists wait to discover whether they will battle in Latvia or London.

Hosea Burton, Liam Conroy, Ricards Bolotniks and Serge Michel are the 4 staying fighters in the inaugural competitors, with the winner declaring a financially rewarding multi-fight agreement.

There is much more intrigue surrounding the semi-final draw as the bout that includes Latvian Bolotniks will be held in Riga on a co-promotion with LNK Boxing on September 26.