Golden Contract: Hosea Burton faces Ricards Bolotniks and Serge Michel clashes with Liam Conroy | Boxing News

Last Updated: 02/09/20 7:51 pm
Hosea Burton takes a trip to Latvia for his Golden Contract clash with Ricards Bolotniks and Serge Michel likewise satisfies Liam Conroy in the light-heavyweight semi-finals.
Former British champ Burton need to head to the house nation of Bolotniks, with the semi-final staged in Riga on September 26.
Germany’s Serge Michel had actually selected the Golden Ball, indicating he might pick Liam Conroy for a battle in Britain on September 30, the exact same night as the super-lightweight and featherweight finals, survive on Sky Sports.
&#x 1f4a5; Bolotniks shocks Ward with first round KO! &#x 1f4a5;
Ricards Bolotniks stops Steven Ward in the preliminary after Ward selected Bolotnik previously in the week &#x 1f440; pic.twitter.com/UnkQaEIoCb
— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 14, 2019
Burton had actually advanced to the last 4 with a broad points win …