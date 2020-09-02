Golden Contract: Hosea Burton faces Ricards Bolotniks and Serge Michel clashes with Liam Conroy | Boxing News





The Golden Contract light-heavyweight semi-finals will be held this month

Hosea Burton takes a trip to Latvia for his Golden Contract clash with Ricards Bolotniks and Serge Michel likewise satisfies Liam Conroy in the light-heavyweight semi-finals.

Former British champ Burton need to head to the house nation of Bolotniks, with the semi-final staged in Riga on September 26.

Germany’s Serge Michel had actually selected the Golden Ball, indicating he might pick Liam Conroy for a battle in Britain on September 30, the exact same night as the super-lightweight and featherweight finals, survive on Sky Sports.

&#x 1f4a5; Bolotniks shocks Ward with first round KO! &#x 1f4a5; Ricards Bolotniks stops Steven Ward in the preliminary after Ward selected Bolotnik previously in the week &#x 1f440; pic.twitter.com/UnkQaEIoCb — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 14, 2019

Burton had actually advanced to the last 4 with a broad points win …