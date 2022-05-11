On May 4, a burglary took place on Rubinyants Street in Yerevan. The hostess was away from home for several hours, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. During that time, someone used technical means to open the door lock of the apartment and stole gold jewelry from the bedroom closet.

The alarm about the theft was received at the Kanaker-Zeytun Police Department from the operative control center at 5:35 p.m. The housewife who returned home, seeing what had happened, called 1-02. The criminal investigators went to the scene and started the operative measures. Witnesses needed to be identified. But the residents did not notice any suspicious person or car. A criminal case was initiated, a preliminary investigation was launched.

The information obtained through operative evidence was of key importance for the discovery, which proved that the theft may have been committed by two men, one of whom was a resident of Avan-Arinj, the other a resident of Sari Tagh. On May 6, as a result of cooperation with the officers of the Yerevan City Department, Avan Department, the suspects were found and taken to the Kanaker-Zeytun Police Department, then presented to the investigative body.

They were arrested. The theft was partially discovered. The preliminary investigation of the initiated criminal case continues.