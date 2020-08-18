Gold Up Over Weaker Dollar, But Gains Capped By Signs of Global Economic Recovery By Investing.com

©Reuters



By Gina Lee

Investing. com– Gold was up on Tuesday early morning in Asia, buoyed by a weaker dollar, but a tech-driven rally in U.S. markets on Monday and little signs of global economic recovery capped the yellow metal’s gains.

were flat, inching up 0.07% to $2000.10 by 12:55 AM ET (5:55 AM GMT) and remaining above the $2,000-mark.

U.S. markets had an excellent session throughout the previous session, with the Nasdaq striking a record high on Monday and the S&P 500 coming close to reaching its own record high. But Asian stocks were blended on Tuesday early morning, and the dollar was down on Tuesday early morning,

In Japan, the for August can be found in at– 33, the most affordable reading in 4 months, and suggesting enhancing service belief in the nation.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Commerce Department on Monday notched U.S.-China stress up after slapping additional constraints on Huawei’s access to commercially readily available chips. The constraints, which remain in addition to those revealed by the U.S. in May, included 38 Huawei affiliates in 21 nations to an economic blacklist.

Investors are now waiting for the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s most current policy conference, which are because of be launched onWednesday The Fed is extensively anticipated to embrace a typical inflation …