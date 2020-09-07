Gold Up Over Weak U.S. Jobs Data, Mixed Chinese Trade Data By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Gina Lee

Investing.com – Gold was up on Monday morning in Asia, with investors turning to the safe-haven asset after weak economic data from the U.S. released during the previous week raised concerns about the global economic recovery from COVID-19.

inched up 0.10% at $1,936.30 by 2:01 AM P ET (7:01 AM GMT).

The U.S. data showed a further slowdown in employment growth and an uptick in permanent job losses in August, triggering fears over the recovery’s sustainability.

There are almost 27 million COVID-19 cases globally as of September 7, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

China also released customs data for August earlier in the day, which showed that increased 9.5% year-on-year, beating July’s 7.2% increase, but that fell 2.1% year-on-year, a larger decrease against the 1.4% drop for the previous month. The was $58.93 billion, higher than the forecasted $50.50 billion but lower than July’s $62.33 billion figure.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday that details on a spending bill would be finalized by the end of the week, which is expected to fund the federal government through the beginning of December. The announcement came after the White House and Congress reached a deal, with…