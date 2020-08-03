Gold price surges to fresh record highs on coronavirus concerns

Gold costs print a brand-new record high at $1,98795/ oz throughout the Asian trading session.

Concerns over the financial spinoff due to a boost in the variety of brand-new coronavirus cases are increasing.

The yellow metal financiers appear identified to push costs towards the psychologically-important $2,000/ oz mark.

Gold costs have actually continued its outstanding bullish run to print a brand-new record high at $1,98795/ oz. The yellow metal has actually been an appealing alternative for financiers as the U.S. dollar strikes multi-year lows.

Fundamental analysis: Nearly 18 million validated COVID-19 cases

Gold costs struck a fresh all-time high today thanks to increasing concerns over the financial spinoff due to a boost in the variety of brand-new coronavirus cases, which turned financiers’ attention towards gold. However, the metal’s gains were topped following a relief rally in the U.S. dollar on Friday.

Spot gold rose to an all-time high of $1,98795/ oz in Asian trade, while U.S. gold futures climbed up 0.3% to $1,99210

“The sentiment across markets is deteriorating. First of all, rising infection rates are a real concern for the globe and a real support for gold prices. Given that, it is also driving U.S. dollar higher,” said Michael McCarthy, CSO at CMC Markets.

The variety of brand-new COVID-19 cases continues to increase in the United States, while the worldwide figure is more than 17.96 million. Increasing coronavirus cases and increasing stress in between the U.S. and China have actually decreased the financial healing, increasing the need for safe-haven financial investments like gold, which rose 30% year-to- date.

“Gold also saw safe-haven demand as the federal unemployment bonus expired on Friday, which would affect U.S. consumer income and spending and the U.S. Central Bank would thus remain dovish,” experts at Phillip Futures specified.

United States lawmakers attempted to exercise a brand-new stimulus bundle, nevertheless, Mark Meadows, Chief of Staff at the White House, stated the other day he was not positive about the brand-new coronavirus healing strategy in the brief run.

On Friday, the dollar index climbed up 0.3%, topping gold’s gains.

Technical analysis: Fresh record highs set

Gold costs have actually edged greater as quickly as the brand-new weekly trading session started today. The yellow metal financiers appear identified to push costs towards the psychologically-important $2,000/ oz manage.



Gold area costs weekly chart (TradingView)

This is likewise where the 127.2% Fibonacci extension– of the 2012-2015 retracement in gold costs– lies. A tag of this level is most likely to help with a retreat on profit-taking. The essential short-term assistance lies around $1,920/ oz, the previous multi-year high.

Gold costs are trading around 30% greater in 2020.

Summary

Gold costs reached an all-time high on Monday on the increasing variety of brand-new COVID-19 cases. The metal is up 30% year-to- date however might see a possible correction as quickly as it tags the $2,000/ oz.