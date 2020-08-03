Gold Opens Week At Record High By Investing.com

©Reuters .



By Bryan Wong

Investing com- Gold costs were up on Monday early morning in Asia, reaching a record highs and continuing its march towards the $2,000 mark.

climbed up by 0.20% to $1,97780 by 10: 23 PM ET (3: 23 AM GMT).

Gold has actually been powered by constantly low rates of interest, a dollar at two-year lows and unpredictabilities of whether the U.S. Congress will have the ability to pass a brand-new COVID stimulus expense.

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee revealed recently that rates of interest will be held consistent near no for the foreseeable future as the nation is still a long method from recuperating from the COVID-19 pandemic. Low rates of interest are helpful of gold, which pays no interest or dividends, by making it more appealing to financiers.

The was up on Monday early morning, however stays weak and the weak point agrees with for gold.

The absence of development in the U.S. towards a brand-new COVID expense is likewise fretting financiers, reducing their danger cravings and driving them towards the safe-haven yellow metal. According to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, talks on Saturday were efficient, however “we’re not close yet”.

Experts have actually indicated the stimulus expense as a huge element to whether gold will continue its march towards the $2,000 …