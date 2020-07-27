Gold hits record high on global market – Armenian News

Gold hit a record high on Monday as increasing numbers of nervous investors sought a safe place to put their money, BBC News reported.

Rising political tensions between the US and China joined the ever-present worries over the continuing coronavirus pandemic to boost the spot price to $1,943.93 an ounce,

COVID-19 cases have risen to more then 16 million globally.

Many investors shun gold as it doesn’t pay dividends or interest rates but it tends to rise in troubled times,

Interest rates are currently near zero and dividend returns from companies are uncertain at best, with so many struggling.

So far this year, gold prices have risen 28%.