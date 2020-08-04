Gold Hits Another New High on Weak Dollar, Congress Aid Stalemate By Investing.com

©Reuters .



By Bryan Wong

Investing com – Gold was up on Tuesday early morning in Asia, reaching a record high for a 2nd successive day as financiers weigh a weak dollar and sluggish development towards a U.S. COVID-19 stimulus bundle.

climbed up by 0.35% to $1,98160 by 10: 23 PM ET (3: 23 AM GMT).

Supporting gold, the quit gains from Monday, preserving a weak outlook and relocating a varying at near two-year-lows. The weak dollar integrated with the U.S. Federal Reserve keeping rates of interest at near no are providing gold an increase and pressing it towards the $2,000 variety.

Low or unfavorable rates of interest are normally favorable for gold costs as they make holding interest-bearing financial investments like bonds less appealing and lower the chance expense of holding gold.

However, some specialists stress that rates of interest might not remain low for long.

“While rates of interest must still be really low around year-end, the story that they will stay low for the foreseeable future might start to move and dull a few of the metal’s shine,” Yung Yu-Ma, primary financial investment strategist at BMO Wealth Management, informed Markets Insider.

The U.S. Congress has actually not yet had the ability to pass a COVID-19 bundle. Unemployment gain from a previous bundle ended lastFriday A.