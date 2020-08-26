Gold diggers destroy 2,000-year-old archaeological sites – Middle East Monitor

Gold diggers in Sudan have actually ruined the nation’s archaeological sites looking for the rare-earth element.

A 2,000-year-old website 270 kilometres from the capital Khartoum has actually been collected and left in ruins.

Sudanese archaeologist Habab Idris Ahmed stated: “Their only goal of digging here is to get gold. They did a crazy job and to make up time they used heavy trucks.” The professional dealt with the website in 1999 with an objective from the Boston University Museum, U.S.A..

In addition to that, the group found 2 digging devices and 5 guys dealing with them, having actually ended up digging a hole 17 metres deep and 20 metres large. They likewise observed ground tracks of trucks that had actually carried the drilling devices.

Almost absolutely nothing stays of the website that goes back to the period of the Kingdom of Meroe, which covered 700 years from 350 BC to 350 ADVERTISEMENT and was a little settlement or checkpoint to protect the kingdom’s borders.

The Director of the General Authority for Antiquities and Museums, Hatem Al-Nour, stated: “The earth is made of Nubian sandstone and is covered with a layer of rust, the metal detector they use makes a sound because the stone contains iron, so they think that there is gold, and so they continue digging.”

Though a few of the …