Gold Armour GulpBliss Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Leak Proof Sports Water Bottle, Narrow Mouth with BPA Free Slip Free (Pattern: Lavender Swirl, 16oz)



Price: $13.99

(as of Aug 29,2020 23:50:42 UTC – Details)

Product Description

The Gold Armour GulpBliss water bottle with 18/8 stainless steel double wall vacuum insulation technology will keep cold liquids chilled for up to 24 hours, and hot liquids remain hot for up to 12 hours.

Vacuum Insulation Technology

This bottle has a double-wall exterior with a vacuum seal between the walls. This means your drink temperature has no medium for the heat or cold to transfer through. Your drink will truly stay as hot or cold as long as possible. Retire your coasters and koozies. Even filled with ice or boiling water, this bottle will never sweat or get hot to the touch!

Copper Coated Insulation

The exterior of the vacuum sealed area is dipped in copper for added insulation. Copper reduces the transfer of temperature, adding even more insulation to your bottle.

Premium 18/8 Stainless Steel

Gold Armour GulpBliss insulated water bottles are made of high quality food grade 18/8 stainless steel metal. The bottle is highly rust resistant and it will not retain flavors from previous drinks like plastic bottles will. All Gold Armour bottles, tumblers, and lids are BPA free. Hand wash only.

Built to Go the Extra Mile

Enjoy the protection and color that rugged powder coating adds to the bottle. The powder coating is sleek and durable, making it the perfect travel companion.

Refill, Reuse, Refresh

Keep your cool over and over again. No more one-use cups, no more toxic plastics. We use only high quality, food grade, BPA-free, recyclable materials.

Narrow Mouth Opening

The narrow mouth opening on the Gold Armour GulpBliss water bottle makes for easy drinking and less sloshing and large enough to fit most ice cubes. The opening is internally threaded, giving a smoother bottle lip to drink from.

World Class Customer Support. No Risk, All Reward!

We manufacture high quality products at an affordable cost. Our products are very well made and are of the same quality (and in some instances even higher quality) as some of those much higher cost brands.

We believe in creating products to enhances people lives. We want our products to bring happiness to your life and allow you to cherish the moments with your loved ones.

We stand behind our high quality products 100%. If you ever have any issues we are here to make it right. Our products don’t just look great, they are easy to use, high quality and will get the job done for many years down the road.

When you buy from Gold Armour you are supporting a small family run business in USA. By purchasing our products, you are helping us carry out our lifelong dream of planting more trees around the globe, and helping children in need. 5% of our profit goes to making the wilderness and our world a better place for everyone.

Join the tens of thousands of happy customers and give our product a try.

We are a small family owned business

We are located in San Francisco, California. We are always working to offer the highest quality and affordable products. We listen to our customer feedback and are always enhancing our products to meet their needs.

Gold Armour donates a percentage of our profits

National Forest Foundation is a nonprofit partner of the U.S. Forest Service and work with the agency and thousands of Americans each year to promote the health and public enjoyment of our 193-million-acre National Forest System. Natural disturbances such as wildfire, insects and disease outbreaks are jeopardizing the very things that make our forests so wonderful, the majestic trees that grow from Florida to California. For every Water Bottle that you purchase, you will help plant and restore trees across our National Forests.

Gold Armour donates a percentage of our profits

The San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program believes that no child should be without a toy during the holiday season. Besides helping individual families in need, the Toy Program serves many community organizations, including shelters for abused women and children, inner-city schools, children’s cancer wards, and pediatric AIDS units. Gold Armour have donated over 15,000 toys to the SF Firefighter Toy Program.

SUPERIOR MATERIAL & FINISHING

Gold Armour water bottles are super robust, double wall vacuum with copper lining for maximum insulation which means your beverage will stay hot or cold for hours. Crafted with 18/8 food grade steel with a superior non fading coated finish for maximum durability! Easily fill your bottle with ice and clean it through the wide mouth opening.

TWO LIDS INCLUDED

One Straw lid and one Regular lid is included.

THE PERFECT COMPANION

The perfect companion for bringing to the gym, bringing to work, bringing to school, traveling, hiking, going out and much more.

USA Based Brand for Superior Service and Support



We are headquartered in San Francisco, CA and design all our products here. This allows us to provide the best service possible to our customers so you can rest easy knowing we will take good care of you time after time.

Designed in USA

USA Based Support Team

Family Owned Company

Supporting US Families

Confidence in High Quality Products

Superior Quality Control

5% of Our Profits Goes to Planting More Trees and Restoring Forests Around the Globe, and Helping Children in Need

*****CHECK OUT OUR OTHER AWESOME PRODUCTS BELOW THAT THAT WILL GO PERFECTLY WITH YOUR WATER BOTTLE*****

Vacuum Insulated

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Size

30oz

20oz

17oz

12oz, 16oz

14oz, 18oz, 64oz

12oz

Colors

20+

4

25+

15+

15+

15+

Cupholder Friendly Sizes

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✔PREMIUM DOUBLE WALLED, VACUUM INSTULATED – The Gold Armour GulpBliss water bottle is double wall and vacuum insulated keeping your beverage hot for up to 12 hours and cold for up to 24 hours. Get the specific details for each size in the the featured photos. 1 Straw Lid and 1 Standard Lid Included. See pictures for more details.

✔POWDER COATED 18/8 STAINLESS STEEL – This insulated cup is made from premium gauge 18/8 stainless steel. We have chosen from the most popular colors, the powder coating is durable and gives the container a textured and vibrant finish. All Gulp Bliss bottles, tumblers, and lids are BPA free. It will never rust or leave a bad metal taste in your mouth.

✔BPA FREE, SWEAT FREE AND BURN FREE – BPA-free so you don’t have to worry about your drink altering your genetic make-up. Hot liquids will not impact the tumbler’s exterior and there will be no condensation.

✔DURABLE POWDER COATING – Our premium powder coating finish is long lasting and durable. Also it’s easy to clean and fingerprint-free

✔100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE AND 15 YEARS WARRANTY – The Gold Armour GulpBliss water bottle comes with a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee. Gold Armour GulpBliss is dedicated to address any product/service issues and is committed to delivering the best experience for all buyers. 15 YEARS WARRANTY included by Gold Armour.