GOKOO Smart Watch for Women with All-Day Heart Rate Blood Pressure Sleep Monitor IP67 Waterproof Activity Tracker Calorie Counter Fitness Tracker Pink



Price: $49.99

(as of Aug 04,2020 23:10:04 UTC – Details)





💕 Beautiful Classic Design: Smart watch women is simple interface and attractive looks. 1.0 HD Wide Screen 128*96D Tempered Glass Screen Resolution, True Color IPS. Multi feminine UI interface are free to replace. Smart watch for Women is good enough looking that you could easily wear it to work or with a nice outfit. Whether for work or play, women smart watch will make you better in every possible way.

💕 Reliable Health Record: In addition to heart data, smart watch also analyzes your sleep quality with highly accurate sensors and shows you your periods of a deep sleep, light sleep, and waking time – ideal for tailoring your schedule to get the best night’s rest. There’s something special about the activity and sleep smart watch for women, and it’s perfect for a woman who wants to take control of her health!

💕A Large Number of Functions: Best smartwatch has so much more to offer than just looking good, and among the many features, remote camera control, activities tracker, pedometer, calls SMS and notifications (Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Line, SKype, Twitter, Wechat), sedentary reminder, sync date and time, anti-lost alert, etc.) You can track your fitness and keep an eye on calories while getting real-time notifications.

💕Compatibility and Water-resistant: IP67 waterproof rating, it is completely dustproof and waterproof. Women smart watch can perfectly accompany you in daily life. Download and install the free “H Band” app by scanning the QR code or searching. Compatible with iOS 9.0 or higher, Android 4.0 or higher and BT 4.0 or higher.