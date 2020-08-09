GOKOO Smart Watch for Women Men Fitness Activity Tracker Watch with All-Day Heart Rate Blood Pressure Monitor Sleep Tracker Waterproof Calorie Counter Step Stopwatch Pedometer Sport Smartwatch



Price: $54.99

(as of Aug 09,2020 17:16:29 UTC – Details)

Product Description

The best with a classic design



The round metal watch casing is relatively slim, very sleek, and absolutely adorable because it has the cute little detail of scalloping around the watch face.

GOKOO is a corporate brand specializing in smart watches.

Research institutes have been established in various places to continuously develop and improve smart watch quality. Launched a series of smart watch under the brand of GOKOO: Sports outdoor smart watch, Fitness tracker, Smart Watch for Men/Women and so on. Through different positioning, we continue to study and develop in this field. At present, the overall sales have been among the top in the industry.

Great watch faces

You didn’t have any problems swiping through on that impressive touchscreen display.

Gorgeous larger screen

The user interface is very simple and attractive.

Good customization

You can customize the interface and watch faces. You can even use photos from Instagram or Facebook.

Slimmer watch case

Smart watch regulates brightness to save on battery life.

New health-focused features

It’s easy to use and it has advanced, easy-to-use fitness tracking features, thanks to many sensors and an excellent heart rate monitor.

Environmental materials

If your skin is sensitive to nickel, please do not buy it.

Auto sleep Tracking

With the help of the Smartwatch, sleep is easily monitored, including the REM phase. This, in particular, will help to know how much you need to rest at night in order to work productively during the day.

Heart Rate Monitors

The smartwatch to compatible devices via Bluetooth, allowing users to track their heart rate in the moment and also analyze their workouts after.

Accurately Measure Blood

It is very simple and easy to operate, thanks to its one button control. This makes the whole process of recording your blood pressure simple and direct. Think of it as a good investment in your health.

See any calls or Text Messages

The convenience of the watch lies in the fact that you can watch notifications without getting the phone out of your pocket.

Multiple Sports Modes

The types of activity it monitors include walking, running, cycling, skipping, basketball, swimming, badminton and football.

Tracks All-day Activity

It performs all the functions that are in a usual activity tracker: counts the steps, the distance traveled, calories burned and measures the heart rate using the built-in sensor.

Water Resistant

The clasp is good, the strap is soft.Samrtwatch is waterproof IP67 too, with a 3-4 days battery life to boot.The readability of the screen in all conditions is excellent.

✅【Comfortable and Light-weight Design】 The Smart watch is a 44mm-wide crossover watch with a nicer-looking body and a higher-res display which can be visible in direct sunlight. Where the smartwatch for men women has a 240 x 240 low-power display, the smartwatch has a true color IPS full touchscreen. It’s a gorgeous 1.22 inch screen, and the three faces are especially pretty. Smart watch UI can be selected according to different scenarios. Smarter smart watch for women men as a gift.

✅【See Calls & Messages on Your Wrist】The GOKOO smart watch meet the fashion requirements for a huge portion of the smartwatch-wearing population.That it can be used as a minimalist device, for keeping abreast of your smartphone notifications (Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Linkedin, Snap and etc), or as an all-in wearable that alert your have a emergency call or message reminder. (Just can hang up or view the latest news)

✅【Auto Improves your health】Healthy and calculated workouts help us to maintain our health. Smart watch includes heart rate sensor monitor, automatically sleep analysis tracking, blood pressure monitor remote camera control, remote music control, pedometer, sedentary reminder, track map, stopwatch, hand-up light screen, alarm, fast charging, low battery reminder and etc. Fitness smartwatch helps you keep a track of your heartbeat so you can adjust your work out according to your fitness level.

✅【Keep a Track of All-day Activity】Smartwatch to men women can record 8 different types of sport (walking, running, cycling, skipping, basketball, swimming, badminton, football).The automatic activity tracking system helps you detect your daily physical activity (calories burned, distance, step, pedometer,mileage).You can upgrade your workout and stay upbeat. This best affordable smartwatch is IP67 Waterproof certified.Smart watch perfectly accompany you in daily life or sport fitness exercise.

✅【Compatible with iOS and Android】 Compatible with iOS 7.0 or higher, Android 4.0 or higher.Download and install the free “Dafit” app by scanning the QR code or searching. The app supports most smartphones with BT 4.0 or higher.