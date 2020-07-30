Going to the doctor for routine checkups may be a thing of the past

Teladoc reported after the closing bell Wednesday that its revenue soared 85%, topping Wall Street’s forecasts. And the number of virtual doctor visits on the company’s platform more than tripled, to nearly 2.8 million.
Gorevic said that nearly 15% of the company’s overall visits during the quarter came from people who said they wouldn’t have sought medical care if they actually had to go to a physical office.
He added that the company is seeing increased demand for virtual doctor visits for a variety of medical reasons.
Some patients are seeking medical treatment for more common ailments like the cold and flu.
Teladoc doctors, who work in a variety of disciplines, can usually diagnose and treat most medical problems virtually by discussing patients’ symptoms. That way, patients don’t have to risk leaving their homes to get blood work or other diagnostic tests.
But some patients are looking for more specialized treatment for ailments that range from back pain and dermatological issues to anxiety and depression.
Gorevic said many Americans are seeking guidance from mental health professionals due to worries about coronavirus. The company now has thousands of therapists, social workers and psychiatrists using the platform. Many of them are contractors working specifically for Teladoc.
“The accelerating adoption of telemedicine solutions over recent months puts into focus the immense benefits that digital technologies can have across the health care sector,” said said Global X ETF CEO Luis Berruga in a statement.