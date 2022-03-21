“We have power by name, but in reality we do not have it. The government is doing what it should not do, these people always choose the most unsuccessful out of a thousand options, “said Eduard Sharmazanov, a member of the RPA executive body and former NA vice-speaker, at a press conference at Sputnik Armenia press center today. the problems and challenges facing Armenia and Artsakh in reality. According to his description, in this difficult situation, there is “complete anarchy” in both Armenian states and the current government of Armenia continues its capitulation policy starting from 2018.

Touching upon the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Eduard Sharmazanov said that it is inadmissible to go on the border with Azerbaijan without a final solution to the Artsakh problem.

Let us remind you that Azerbaijan had published five points, one of which was demarcation and demarcation. The reaction of official Yerevan was to apply to the OSCE Minsk Group to start the process of normalization of relations and to sign a peace agreement.

According to the speaker, The Armenian government has long since washed its hands of Artsakh, and the only guarantor of Artsakh’s security is the Russian peacekeepers. In general, in his opinion, Russia is also the only guarantor of Armenia’s security threat today, and in this situation how our government is going to normalize relations with Azerbaijan without resolving the Artsakh issue is at least incomprehensible to Eduard Sharmazanov. He considers it inadmissible to start the process of demarcation and demarcation with Azerbaijan without a final solution to the Artsakh conflict, or the signing of a peace treaty, especially since it has not been made public what the Armenian side has to do with the signing of a peace treaty. “In fact, the Armenian prisoners being tried in Baku prisons, the Azeri servicemen who entered Armenia are a question later, and now is the time to sign an agreement with Baku?”

Eduard Sharmazanov warns that if the events develop in this way, the international community will not support the Armenian side again.

Touching upon the current process of normalization of the Armenian-Turkish relations, the former NA Vice Speaker expressed an opinion that Armenia should stop the process started with Turkey, gaining time and improving the relations with Russia. At this stage of the Armenian-Turkish settlement process, he does not see the Armenian interest.

Eduard Sharmazanov reminds that Nikol Pashinyan stated during the 44-day war that Turkey was pursuing a genocidal policy towards the Armenian people, only a few months later he announced that he was receiving positive signals from Turkey. The speaker draws attention to the fact that the current government does not speak about the recognition of the Genocide. He assures that the Armenian authorities are manipulating the public, declaring that the negotiations are held without preconditions and that they are talking to the Turks on an equal footing, but the Armenian side does not dictate any conditions, moreover, silently fulfills all the preconditions of the Turkish side. The former NA Vice Speaker considers going to establish relations with the Turks in such a “kneeling” state a suicide.

Nelli GRIGORYAN