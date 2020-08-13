Going for third straight win, Danielle Kang ‘uncomfortable’ with links courses

Danielle Kang’s mission to win a third successive title will be challenged overseas today.

Yes, there’s been included angst with worldwide travel in the middle of the unique coronavirus pandemic, however the competitive difficulty for Kang has to do with links golf at today’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open and next week’s AIG Women’s Open.

By the method, the LPGA reported Wednesday that there have actually been no favorable tests amongst gamers and caddies in Scotland, up until now. Since the trip made its reboot practically 3 weeks back, just 2 gamers (Marina Alex and Gaby Lopez) and 3 caddies have actually evaluated favorable.

The gamers are completing inside what LPGA and competition authorities have actually defined as a tight bubble today and next.

The Ladies Scottish Open established what it calls a “robust operational plan” with medical, health and wellness professionals in location to ensure requirements fulfill Scottish federal government and the World Health Organization standards. The R&A is establishing a “bio secure zone” to guarantee security next week.

“It’s definitely exceeded my expectation,” Kang stated. “We are truly stringent in how we are moving about. No one has any intent on breaking any guidelines, however it’s more so, the security for us, and security for individuals in the nation. I wasn’t truly …