Gohmert tells ‘Hannity’ he will use hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus: ‘My doctor and I are all in’

“So zinc, erythromycin, and hydroxychloroquine,” the congressman included, “and that will start just in the next day or two.”

Gohmert was arranged to travel to Texas with President Trump aboard Air Force One Wednesday, however checked favorable at the White House throughout regular screening prior to the journey. Attorney General Bill Barr, who experienced Gohmert Tuesday while affirming prior to the House Judiciary Committee, checked unfavorable for the infection Wednesday.

“He [Trump] called me from Air Force One en route house tonight and I stated … ‘Mr President, if you would not [have] welcomed me to opt for you to West Texas, I would never ever have actually understood I had the coronavirus,'” Gohmert stated. “That’s what I got tested for it and then I found out I had it.”

The eight-term Republican, who has actually often declined to use a mask while performing his tasks, rejected reports that he scolded staffers who do use masks in an effort to avoid the spread of the infection.

“I got a tiny little taste of what you and the president get every day,” Gohmert informed the host. “The left went nuts.”