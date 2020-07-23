Gohmert Demands House Remove All Reminders Of Slavery, Including The Name ‘Democrat Party’

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) introduced a resolution calling for the House to rid itself of all reminders of slavery, including the name “Democrat Party.”

Who Backed The Confederacy? Democrats!

The privileged resolution introduced by Gohmert, and co-sponsored by Representatives Biggs, Hice, Weber, and Harris, argued that any political party or organization who supported the Confederacy or the institution of slavery should be banned.

The resolution also called upon House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to remove anything from the House wing of the Capitol that is named after, symbolizes, or mentions anyone or anything that backed slavery or the Confederate States.

Of course, the biggest backers of the Confederacy and slavery was the Democrat Party, a fact that Gohmert was keen to highlight with the resolution. He highlighted the party’s support for the Fugitive Slave Law of 1850, and noted 5 Democrat Party Platforms that all backed slavery.

RELATED: Trump: We Are In A Culture War – Republicans Must ‘Toughen Up’ Or Face Difficult Elections

Gohmert: ‘To Avoid Triggering Innocent Bystanders… I Suggest They Change Their Name’

“A great portion of the history of the Democratic Party is filled with racism and hatred,” Gohmert said in a statement. “Since people are demanding we rid ourselves of the entities, symbols, and reminders of the repugnant aspects of our past, then the time has come for Democrats to acknowledge their party’s loathsome and bigoted past, and consider changing their party name to something that isn’t so blatantly and offensively tied to slavery, Jim Crow, discrimination, and the Ku Klux Klan”:

As the country watches violent leftists burn our cities, tear down our statues and call upon every school, military base and city street to be renamed, it is important to note that past atrocities these radicals claim to be so violently offensive were largely committed by members in good standing of the Democratic Party. Whether it be supporting the most vile forms of racism or actively working against Civil Rights legislation, Democrats in this country perpetuated these abhorrent forms of discrimination and violence practically since their party’s inception. To avoid triggering innocent bystanders by the racist past of the Democratic Party, I would suggest they change their name. That is the standard to which they are holding everyone else, so the name change needs to occur.

Truly, Gohmert is a master in the art of trolling! When people make satirical resolutions and comments such as these, they really highlight just how absolutely bonkers the current position of the left is.

They want to pull and tear down statues and monuments across the country, while still bearing the name of the party all the people they hate most supported. I think time may be up for the Democrats!