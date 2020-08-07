GoHawk TJ4 2.1 Channel 600W Amplifier 4″ Full Range Waterproof Bluetooth Motorcycle Stereo Speakers Audio System AUX FM Radio for 7/8-1.25 in. Handlebar Harley Yamaha Can-Am ATV UTV RZR Polaris



GoHawk / GoldenHawk 600W Amplifier 2.1 Channel 4” Full Range Motorcycle Stereo Speakers with High-Performance Bass. Universal fit for 7/8 to 1.25″ handlebar. Bluetooth, 3.5mm Audio Jack AUX-IN and FM Radio Available. Full Function Wired Control.

3.5mm Audio Jack AUX IN Available. RCA Sub-Woofer Out Ready. FM Radio Ready (Included 1x External Antenna). Full Function Wired Control. Matte Black Stereo Unit Built with High-Quality Aluminum Material. Perfect for Harley Motorcycle Touring Cruiser Can-Am ATV UTV RZR Polaris 4 Wheeler Electric Bike Marine Boat.

4″ Glossy Black Finished Speaker Housing. Waterproof Design. Built with High-Quality ABS Material. 70″ Long Speaker Cable(Slave speaker) with Standard RCA Male Connector(Can be extended, Search for RCA Extension, Sold Separately).

Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless: Stream your favorite music and radio channel from your smartphone. Compatible with iPhone 4 / 5 / 6 / 7 / 8 / X / XR / XS Max, iPod, Samsung Android Galaxy S Note Series and any smartphone devices. Support Bluetooth Wireless connection up to 15 meters.

Superb Crystal Sound Quality. Advanced IP56 Waterproof Design (Speaker Only). *Amplifier is not waterproof*. Great for outdoor use. Included GoHawk full function wired remote. Easy Installation: Comes with all necessary hardware and wiring. Plug and Play. Standard 12V Power Connection.