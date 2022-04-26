According to the RA Constitutional Law “Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly”, the NA “Civil Contract” faction nominated Gohar Samvel Mamikonyan for the vacant position of a member of the Television and Radio Committee.

On April 26, at the sitting of the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sports, Narek Babayan, MP of the NA “Civil Contract” faction, presented the candidate’s biographical data and professional work activity.

Gohar Mamikonyan is a political scientist by profession, a specialist in public administration. Lectured at YSU Chair of Public Administration. He has also worked in an international organization. 2021 He is the Head of the Department of Additional and Continuing Education of the Youth Policy of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Armenia.

“A great responsibility has been put forward for the candidate for the member of the Television and Radio Commission,” said Gohar Mamikonyan, adding that she will try to use her experience and knowledge in the field of education management to improve the work done in the commission.

According to him, it is through the development of leadership and teamwork skills that state and public service bodies are able to act in the public interest.

The candidate presented his observations on the status and principles of public broadcasters, offering to provide public and private broadcasters with additional opportunities to implement programs that are important for the state, as well as to receive additional points by setting certain obligations.

Gohar Mamikonyan also answered the deputies’ questions.

Referring to the fight against the spread of swearing through the media, the candidate noted that the Internet channels, which have all the components of audio-visual media, are not regulated by law. According to him, there is a need to address the issue legally.

As a result of the voting, the committee will nominate Gohar Mamikonyan for the post of member of the Television and Radio Committee in accordance with the NA Rules of Procedure.

RA National Assembly