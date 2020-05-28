Gogoro’s Eeyo 1 is the ‘sports car’ of e-bikes

Five years after Taiwanese startup Gogoro debuted with a slick electrical scooter at the 2015 Consumer Electronics Show, the firm has now unveiled the Eeyo 1 and Eeyo 1S, its first forays into the booming e-bike market.

They’re each fashionable open-frame e-bikes aimed toward a premium slice of that market — no shock, given Gogoro’s historical past with its electrical scooters over the previous few years and CEO Horace Luke’s previous as chief innovation officer at HTC. “We’re not making a traditional e-bike with a big battery, or a big basket in the front, or big racks you can bolt on,” Luke tells The Verge. “The idea was to build a bike for the population that said, ‘hey, I don’t want a [Chevy] Suburban. I don’t want a [Ford] F-150. I actually prefer the sports car.’”

As such, Gogoro will cost sports activities automobile costs when the Eeyo 1 enters its three launch markets (the US, Europe, and Taiwan) this summer season. The 27.5-pound base mannequin Eeyo 1 prices $3,899, whereas the top-tier 26.4-pound Eeyo 1s prices $4,599 — costs that make VanMoof’s premium $2,000-and-up e-bikes look downright reasonably priced.

They look nice, however they don’t come low cost

Both variations of the Eeyo 1 e-bike are made with carbon fiber frames, which accounts for a hefty chunk of their value tags however is what’s driving so much of weight financial savings. The Eeyo 1 makes use of an aluminum seat put up, wheels, and handlebars, whereas the 1S options carbon fiber in all of these locations. The Eeyo 1 provides clients a alternative between a mushy “cloud blue” or vivid “lobster orange” body. The Eeyo 1S is available in “warm white.”

Crucially, each bikes are powered by what Gogoro is calling the Eeyo Smartwheel. Instead of attaching the battery to the body or placing it in a single of the tubes, Gogoro has positioned it in a hub in the again wheel together with an electrical motor and a few sensors.



The firm is not the first to package deal all of the e-bike tech in this way, Luke admits. But he says “most of [those other] hub solutions have been cheap solutions that go on cheap steel.” Gogoro is additionally getting ready to make this wheel / battery / motor combo obtainable to different producers, and even perhaps as a standalone product, which might pave the approach for brand new traces of income.

This is just like the strategy Gogoro takes with its different merchandise. For occasion, the firm makes it potential for different producers to leverage the community of swappable batteries that energy its e-scooters, incentivizing giants like Yamaha to push into the electrical scooter area sooner than they’d have in any other case.

With a full cost, the 43.6-volt, 123Wh battery in the Smartwheel will final for about 40 miles in “Sport” mode and 55 miles in “Eco” mode. The e-bikes are pedal-assist solely, so there’s no impartial throttle, they usually have a prime velocity of 19 miles per hour. A torque sensor in the Smartwheel will continuously measure how a lot effort the rider is placing in and ship energy from the battery to the motor to assist out in accordance with whichever mode they’re in. The Eeyo bikes are belt-driven (one other carbon piece), which implies there must be little or no delay in the supply of that energy, and — hopefully — much less upkeep over the long term. (Luke says the entire bike has been designed to chop down on upkeep, although that’s one thing that must be confirmed out over time.)

There’s no regenerative braking capacity, which implies so much charging. Riders need to cost the Eeyo 1 utilizing a wire with a U-shaped connector that snaps to the hub of the Smartwheel. Gogoro will promote an non-obligatory charging stand to Eeyo 1 clients that removes the want for the cable, and the stand may even be included with a purchase order of the Eeyo 1S. It received’t be as straightforward to cost as an e-bike with a detachable battery. But Luke says the open body and the cheap weight ought to make it simpler to throw an Eeyo bike over the shoulder to hold up a flight or two of stairs if want be.

Both variations of the Eeyo 1 will work with a companion app that lets clients see some primary details about the e-bikes, and can make software program updates potential. Gogoro is touting a Tesla-style “proximity-based auto-lock,” that means that the motor will unlock as they strategy the bike and seize up after they stroll away. There is no different approach to activate the bike, although, and the app is the solely approach to change experience modes.

These tradeoffs come from the undeniable fact that Luke says Gogoro targeted on “agility and fun over utility,” which implies clients shouldn’t anticipate the Eeyo 1 and Eeyo 1S to essentially outperform different e-bikes. If somebody has children or groceries to haul, Luke is prepared to confess one thing like a Rad Power e-bike could also be a greater match. The Eeyo 1 e-bikes are as a substitute purported to be daring, design-forward merchandise, the sort of factor individuals both splurge to purchase or aspire to personal. And very similar to a high-end sports activities automobile, it appears like they are going to be a bit of finicky to make use of.

But Luke guarantees wonderful experience high quality, particularly because of the construct high quality and the lighter body. He additionally says he hopes the Eeyo 1’s design and experience high quality will encourage different e-bike producers so as to add a bit of extra of that sports activities automobile mentality to their utility autos, to provide individuals a “more fun way to get around.” And earlier than lengthy, he’ll most likely attempt to promote them the Smartwheel whereas he’s at it, too.