Gogoro Eeyo 1S electric bike review: unapologetic fun

Never has an electric bike triggered more turmoil as I rode it through Amsterdam, the world’s cycling capital, and house to a culture understood more for functionality than flash.

“Where’s the battery?” a passerby would ask, appreciating the sensational simpleness of the carbon fiber Gogoro Eeyo electricbike “It’s in the wheel,” I ‘d state, motioning to the Smartwheel, a fantastic little bit of Gogoro engineering that houses the motor, computer system, and electrons needed to power the light-weight bike.

The Eeyo 1S bike, which goes on sale today in the United States and starts shipping in minimal amounts August 10 th, is precisely what you ‘d get out of the mind of HoraceLuke Gogoro’s CEO was the previous head of style at HTC back when the business was revealing rivals like Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung how to make the most of the appeal of Windows and Android smart devices.

It’s been said that a designer understands they have actually accomplished excellence not when there is absolutely nothing delegated include, however when there is absolutely nothing delegated eliminate. But the $3,899 Eeyo 1 and my $4,599 Eeyo 1S test bike are so plain that they edge on the unwise, for which Gogoro is happily unapologetic.

Rightfully so, since the Eeyo 1S is fun to ride and fun to be seen riding.

Good Stuff Smartwheel all-in-one motor

Thrilling, fun flight

Incredibly light-weight

High- tech display Bad Stuff Super costly

Lacks fundamental devices

App reliant

Niche item

The elimination of the seat tube, the vertical area of frame that usually extends from the seat post to the pedals, is the very first indication of Eeyo’s dedication to minimalism. It assists make the Eeyo 1S extremely light-weight for an electric bike, weighing simply 26 pounds (119 kg). Its feathery physics are helped by the usage of carbon fiber for the frame, fork, seat post, rims, and handlebar, and by passing up city devices like fenders, a chain guard, or perhaps a kickstand.

It’s so light that I had the ability to raise the diamond-frame style over a shoulder when passing through long flights of actions in train stations, however that’s not something everybody might do. Fortunately, the rubber cover concealing the seat post assembly likewise produces a hassle-free grip when raising the bike underhand on smaller sized flights of stairs. Nearly all the weight of the Eeyo remains in the back, permitting you to stand the front end when getting in a shallow elevator or when saving in the corner of your house, because that’s where you’ll be charging it anyhow (more on that later).

The weight circulation of the Eeyo suggests simple wheelies and a thrilling flight. The back-heavy style combined with a stylish, forward-leaning riding position makes guiding fast, verging on the efficiency edge of twitchy. But this riding position can be specifically unpleasant if you’re using a heavy knapsack to work.

The Eeyo’s carbon fiber diamond frame is incredibly stiff with absolutely no obvious flex, regardless of the absence of a seat tube. That’s either a favorable or unfavorable relying on the condition of the roadways you ride. On one especially long stretch of brick roadway, that stiff frame sent out every vibration directly through the stock saddle and into my sit-bones. I ‘d extremely advise an aftermarket seat for any Eeyo owners with long rough commutes in their future, since the Gogoro designers likewise eliminated any sense of cushioning from the stock saddle.

The Eeyo 1S efficiency is tuned completely for my aggressive riding design. In sport mode, the 250 W Smartwheel begins powering the single-speed Gates Carbon Drive from the very first down press of the pedal for immediate starts. Then the torque and speed sensing units offer simply the correct amount of power to help with pedaling. Power shipment felt absolutely user-friendly, without being extremely jerky or laggy. Mind you, I rode on mainly flat surface. When I did discover myself climbing up easy-to-moderate hills I never ever wished for the missing out on throttle. I did discover myself doing not have the zest I preferred when climbing up the steepest hill I might discover in Amsterdam, a bridge that triggers numerous to leave their bike and push. Although I traversed it with relative ease, I envision that moderate-to-extremely sloping surface will likely provide a difficulty for the Smartwheel and riders.

Overall, riding the Eeyo felt incredibly comparable to riding a second-generation Cowboy, an electric bike with a similar power and weight circulation profile that I evaluated in 2015.

I have actually ridden other all-in-one center motors in the past, however none compare to Gogoro’sSmartwheel Gogoro states it invested 3 years in advancement, and it reveals– the business has actually definitely gained from its electric scooter operation. The most apparent rival is the Zehus Bike+ all-in-one motor I evaluated in the Byar Volta e-bike While the Smartwheel does not provide the regenerative abilities on the Zehus, riding the Eeyo is far more natural, making it seem like your muscles are providing the additional power, not the motor. Gogoro’s Smartwheel likewise isn’t as unattractive as the large Copenhagen Wheel all-in-one.

Although I evaluated my Eeyo 1S evaluation bike in Europe, I had the ability to quickly set it to the greater United States speed limitation in the app. That offered me access to pedal help at accelerate to 20 miles per hour (32 km/h) rather of the European limitation of 25 km/h (16 miles per hour). When riding outside the Amsterdam town hall I would typically get the vivacious Eeyo 1S up and over its max help speed triggering the Smartwheel to go into a “Protective Mode,” cutting off the pedal help till my roadway speed dropped to 12 km/h (7.5 miles per hour). This was bothersome. Gogoro states the cutoff is required to safeguard the battery, however it’s an unanticipated restriction on a bike billed as the “sports car” of e-bikes.

I was constantly suspicious about the declared 40- mile (64- km) variety from a 123 Wh battery in sport mode (or 55 miles/ 89 km in eco mode). And sure enough, my screening turned up well except that, however it still did remarkably well. I carried out 2 tests: one ridden over fars away, the other in real-world city riding over a duration of 4 days. Both tests were carried out over flat surface with extremely little headwind– perfect conditions for maxing out the variety. I weigh 180 pounds (82 kg) and handled 28.3 miles (456 km) throughout the long-distance test, and simply 25.5 miles (4096 km) in the stop-and-go city test. I’m likewise being generous as those numbers were the greater worths determined by Google Maps and a Garmin physical fitness watch– Gogoro’s own numbers determined in the Eeyo app were way off.

The Smartwheel is very effective, utilizing simply 4.4 Wh of energy per mile (2.7 Wh per kilometer) based upon that 28.3 mile (456 km) test outcome. My similarly aggressive VanMoof riding, for contrast, yields about 37 miles (60 km) from a 504 Wh battery, or 13.6 Wh of battery taken in per mile (8.4 Wh per kilometer). The 42 pound (19 kg) VanMoof bikes likewise weigh substantially more than the 26.4 pound (12 kg) Eeyo 1S, while costing less than half as much.



Grid View













You’ll likely need to charge your Eeyo in your house or workplace since the non-removable battery is incorporated into theSmartwheel It utilizes a smart clamp that connects straight to the beyond the motor. There’s likewise an optional charging stand being available inSeptember The battery charges from absolutely no to complete in 2.5 hours as the business declares, with my test bike crediting 50 percent in 1 hour and 15 minutes.

When my Smartwheel battery did pass away, it produced some extra friction when pedaling. Not as much as when the wheel is “locked” by means of the app, however enough to make it unpleasant to ride fars away– similar to being in 3rd equipment on a conventional seven-speed bike when you ‘d choose to be in initially.

As to the antitheft wheel “lock” function, do not presume it’ll avoid somebody from taking yourEeyo While it does make the bike extremely hard to ride even brief ranges, the e-bike is so light-weight that any burglar of sensible physical fitness will simply toss the open-frame style over a shoulder, or raise the back and roll it away on the front wheel. By contrast, VanMoof e-bikes have actually an incorporated kicklock that likewise arms the bike with both a loud alarm that’s tripped by movement, and a place tracking service that permits the business to hound the bike must it be taken. You’ll certainly wish to purchase a durable lock or more if you wish to park your Eeyo exterior.

The just method to power on the Eeyo is with the Gogoro Eeyo app; there’s no physical button on the bike or theSmartwheel I’m not a fan of this since your phone can be lost, taken, or simply lack juice, making a currently bad day even worse when attempting to ride house.

I nearly got burned when travelling with the Eeyo on a train. Gogoro offers you the alternative to “auto lock” the motor after a predefined time (alternatives are 5, 10, or 15 minutes, or never ever). My phone will pass away when I kept in mind to switch on the bike and turned off the vehicle lock, else I may have reached my location with a locked motor, not able to ride house till my phone was charged.

During my screening, I faced 2 software-related problems. The very first avoided me from opening the Smartwheel regardless of the battery being charged and the Gogoro Eeyo app reporting its status as opened. After numerous app relaunches, restarting my phone, and toggling settings, I ultimately got it opened. It’s uncertain if the problem was connected to my phone running the iOS 14 beta, or if it was to do with the Eeyo app or Smartwheel firmware. It just occurred twice a duration of 8 days. Nevertheless, it highlights the prospective risks of e-bikes with a phone reliance.

The 2nd software application problem left my battery variety indication borked. I was taking a trip down a long hill (over a bridge) and tripped the Protective mode. I rode along without power help for a couple of kilometers with my battery meter reading 8 percent. I then turned a corner, dropped my speed deliberately to 12 km/h to re-engage the pedal help and saw the app reset, lose connection to the motor, then link once again revealing the wheel locked even as it kept turning (the good news is!). I clicked unlock however got no power, regardless of the battery now revealing 31 percent. So I stopped, swiped the app away to eliminate it, then relaunched it and the power was back. But the bike ultimately passed away with 8 percent power displaying in the app, triggering me to bike back home the last couple of kilometers combating the included resistance.





The Gogoro Eeyo app is as minimalist as the bike itself, which I like. What I do not like is the animated purple bubble that surpasses the speedometer as you ride. It bounces around continuously, diminishing and broadening in a dance that’s disruptive, especially in the evening. Fortunately, I might put my phone to sleep to neglect it, or swipe over to my navigation app.

A couple of other observations:

I’m extremely pleased with the soft, sticky rubber on the grips and phone install. The phone install truly brings in dust, sand, and lint, however both come rapidly tidy with some soapy water.

I have actually never ever had numerous individuals talk about the appearances of my bikes in the past, either through dish eyes as I pedaled previous or from radiant words of appreciation.

The positioning of the rear brake caliper installed near the pedals is a beautiful little bit of engineering, even if it does end into an easy Tektro V-Clip The front wheel is dropped in a TRP disc brake. Both brakes were trustworthy at stopping the bike throughout my screening.

Eeyo is software application upgradeable. I got a firmware upgrade the very first time I powered it on, for instance. Gogoro states Eeyo has some extra improvements coming, consisting of a “commute mode” referred to as “not quite a throttle,” combination with biking and health trackers, and a voluntary neighborhood program that will assist tune the Smartwheel efficiency.

The Eeyo frame is dotted with unpopular decorations like torque requirements, which I love.

The Smartwheel makes no noticeable noise while riding. The only time the motor makes any sound is when it’s locking and opening, and after that it’s pleasing and Transformer- like.

The bike does make an extremely loud clicking noise while cruising. That can be excellent as it informs others that they have actually hindered your circulation, or bad as it can draw undesirable attention when you’re attempting to unwind.

Gogoro just ships lights with bikes in nations that need them, which is not the case in the United States.

The optional stand that holds the bike upright while charging will cost $289 when it starts delivering inSeptember An extra portable battery charger for the workplace will cost $129

Gogoro has Smartwheels ready for each international area ought to owners require a replacement, which are offered complimentary under guarantee. The battery benefits 500 charges or 3 years, and even then must hold 80 percent of the initial charge according to Gogoro.

Of the 2 test bikes offered to The Verge, we blew a rear tire on one after simply 9 miles on bad New Jersey roadways, and removed the threads on the left crank after stopping working to correctly tighten up the left pedal per the assembly directions. The previous was maybe misfortune, and we weren’t able to get it fixed in time for publication. The latter was plainly user mistake, so please gain from our error.

The Eeyo 1S is readily available in a warm white matte surface just, while the Eeyo 1 is readily available in cloud blue or lobster orange. The Eeyo 1 is anticipated to deliver in mid-September

Who is this bike for, is the concern I kept asking myself over the recently of screening. It’s not a race bike, regardless of the cars pitch. It’s likewise not a city commuter, in the standard sense, as Gogoro does not provide mudguards, lighting, a kickstand, or provider alternatives for the Eeyo variety. The low-cost little bell that ships with the $4,599 bike made me laugh aloud at the juxtaposition.

When I asked Gogoro who they developed Eeyo for, they reacted with this: “With Eeyo 1 we’re focusing on a new era of urban e-bike riding for people living in cities that are looking for a more agile and fun ride that also provides maximum portability and a low-to-no maintenance ownership experience.”

In other words, it’s for anybody that wishes to utilize a Ferrari as an everyday motorist, regardless of the impracticality of racing a supercar from traffic light to traffic light. It’s for the fixie rider who wishes to take a triumph lap down Sand Hill Road after taking their bike messenger service public.

One thing is particular: Eeyo is an eye-catching display for the Smartwheel which is the genuine star of the program.

I can’t wait to see what follows

As with the launch of the initial Gogoro scooter back in 2015, that super-specced two-wheeler was a display for the business’s ingenious charging service that trusted a network of battery switching GoStations. Gogoro is taking the very same method with Eeyo, while using to accredit its Smartwheel tech to potential bike makers. While its GoStation tech hasn’t precisely taken control of the world, the business may stand a much better opportunity with its ingenious all-in-one motors. The COVID-19 pandemic has actually produced a rise in micromobility need, and interest in electric bikes in specific is growing.

Sure, Gogoro wishes to offer a couple of bikes, however Eeyo is priced, developed, and equipped for a specific niche audience. It’s not a mass-market play. Maybe that will come later on in the kind of a brand-new bike style, kick scooter, or some other kind of rideable developed around theSmartwheel Eeyo is nonetheless the ideal car for Gogoro to pitch its excellent all-in-one motor. And there’s more cash to be made offering blades than razors.

While I can’t advise the Eeyo 1S to the majority of people, I likewise can’t wait to see what follows.

Photography by Thomas Ricker/ The Verge