Gogo lays off 14 percent of its workers as airline industry struggles continue

In- flight Wi-Fi supplier Gogo is laying off 143 people, or about 14 percent of its labor force, as individuals continue to prevent flight throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The business formerly furloughed 600 workers and cut executive pay in April, and stated Thursday that it will “continue certain furloughs and maintain the salary reductions that were previously implemented.”

The cuts will come “predominantly from the Company’s Commercial Aviation business,” according to a news release providedThursday Gogo obtained CARES Act financing, however it’s uncertain if it ever got any help.

“Based on our current expectations of the scope and timing of a recovery in the industry and our Commercial Aviation business, reducing our workforce has become a necessary step,” Oakleigh Thorne, Gogo’s CEO stated in a declaration. “We do not take this action lightly, but we believe it is critical in our efforts to preserve our financial flexibility, while maintaining the quality of our service and relationships with our customers.”

Gogo has actually not made a profit because it went public in 2013, and was going through a tactical shift of sorts prior to the pandemic hit. The business has actually been moving its service to rely more on satellite-based web for its in-flight Wi-Fi services. since its present network is still greatly depending on air-to-ground connections that are prone to disruptions and bandwidth problems. The business formerly stated its prepares to present a 5G network in 2021 were untouched by the furloughs, however it’s not right away clear if that has actually altered.

Gogo is not the only supplier dealing with pandemic-relatedstruggles Just recently, Global Eagle– which provides in-flight Wi-Fi to Southwest–filed for bankruptcy

