GOFLAME Beverage Cooler and Refrigerator, 60 Can Capacity Mini Fridge with Glass Door, 2 Adjustable Removable Shelves, Adjustable Temperature, Low Noise Small Drink Dispenser Machine for Office or Bar

Adjustable Large Capacity Space: Free-standing beverage refrigerator has large internal storage space, which comes with 2 adjustable slide-out shelves to adjust by different items. 1.6 cu. beverage refrigerator conveniently holds up to 60 standard-sized soda cans. 【This product is not for sale in california.】

Adjustable Temperature Control: 3-level Manual temperature control knob on the back of the device makes the temperature range about 39℉-61℉. Different foods need different temperatures to keep them fresh or cold. This intelligent refrigerator allows you to adjust different temperatures according to your needs.

Powerful and Fast Cooler System: Our compressor unit has advanced technology of fast cooling, which is saving energy and high efficiency. Due to the compressor powerful cooling system and excellent sealing system ensure optimal temperature of beverage and efficiently and fast freezing to keep food fresh.

Humanized Design: This is an eco-friendly and energy-saving beverage refrigerator. Using premium compressor, which is low vibration and low noise, provide a comfortable environment for you. In addition, 4 adjustable feet at the bottom of the refrigerator to further maintain the stability of the cabinet.

Wide Range of Use: This free-standing beverage refrigerator has an elegant perspective to show the wine, beer or soda clearly. Its LED interior lighting makes it easy to choose your favorite cold drink at night. Ideal for offices, dormitories, apartments, RVs, restaurants, home kitchens, etc.