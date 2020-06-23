‘Godzilla dust cloud’ from Sahara blankets Caribbean on its way to US | World news

A vast cloud of Sahara dust is blanketing the Caribbean as it heads to the US with a size and concentration that experts say hasn’t been observed in half a century.

Air quality across most of the region reached record “hazardous” levels and experts who nicknamed the event the “Godzilla dust cloud” warned people to stay indoors and use air filters if they had them.

“This is the most significant event in the past 50 years,” said Pablo Méndez Lázaro, an environmental medical adviser at the University of Puerto Rico. “Conditions are dangerous in many Caribbean islands.”

Many health specialists were worried about those battling respiratory symptoms tied to the coronavirus pandemic. Lázaro, who is working together with Nasa to develop an alert system for the arrival of Sahara dust, said the concentration was so saturated in recent days that it may even have undesireable effects on healthier people.

Extremely hazy conditions and limited visibility were reported from Antigua down to Trinidad & Tobago, with the event expected to last until late Tuesday. Some people posted pictures of themselves on social media wearing double masks to reduce the chances of the coronavirus and the dust, while some joked that the Caribbean looked like it had received a yellow filter movie treatment.

José Alamo, a meteorologist with the US National Weather Service in San Juan, Puerto Rico, said the worst days for the US territory will be Monday and Tuesday since the plume heads toward the US south-east coast. The main airport terminal in San Juan was reporting only 8km (5 miles) of visibility.

The mass of excessively dry and dusty air is known as the Saharan Air Layer and forms within the Sahara desert. It moves across the North Atlantic every three to five days during the northern hemisphere’s late spring to early autumn, peaking in late June to mid-August, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The layer may be 3km thick, the agency said.