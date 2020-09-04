‘Godfather: Part III’ returning to theaters with new ending, edits

The flick has actually been relabelled “Mario Puzo’s THE GODFATHER, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone.”

The new cut will accomplish the initial vision held by Coppola and film writerMario Puzo Coppola was chosen for 2 Oscars for the image, which got 5 others too.

“Part III” came in 1990, 16 years after “Part II.” The follow up followed Al Pacino’s Michael Corleone working to different his household from the criminal offense organization.

The film starred Diane Keaton, Andy Garcia andTalia Shire The previous entries included looks by Robert De Niro, Robert Duvall and Marlon Brando.

“‘Mario Puzo’s The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone’ is an acknowledgment of Mario’s and my preferred title and our original intentions for what became ‘The Godfather: Part III,'” Coppola stated.

