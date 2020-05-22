‘God Tells Us How To Worship Him, Nobody Else Can Do That!’

A video goes viral this week displaying the second a fed-up pastor ripped up a cease-and-desist letter proper in the midst of his sermon on Wednesday night time.

Stacey Shiflett, a pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Dundalk, Maryland, ripped up a letter threatening his church with a $5,000 effective if providers had been held. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan had introduced final week that homes of worship may open at 50 p.c capability, however he left the timing of this as much as native jurisdictions, according to Fox News.

More than 100 congregants confirmed up for Shiflett’s service within the 600-capacity sanctuary, which means they had been in compliance with Hogan’s order. However, they had been nonetheless defying Baltimore County Department of Health and Human Services’ order.

Video Shiflett posted to Twitter reveals him shredding the letter as he preaches, “With this cease-and-desist letter in my hand, the Bible says to the New Testament church ‘not forsaking the assembling of yourselves together as the manner of some is, but so much more as you see the day approaching,’ and the closer we get to Jesus coming back, the more church we ought to be having, not less church.”

“Now that’s God’s parameters,” he added. “So I’m tearing up this cease-and-desist order right here, and I’m telling you right now, we’re gonna do it God’s way! God tells us how to worship Him, nobody else gets to do that.”

Shiflett stated afterward that he had no regrets about what he did. “Either we have liberty to worship or we have permission to worship,” the pastor stated. “It has become abundantly clear that if we settle for permission, we will never have liberty again.”

He went on so as to add that many church buildings in his space plan to reopen this weekend, and that he might be attending a ReOpen Maryland freedom rally on Friday after being invited by organizers to come back and pray. “We’re challenging our local officials to render the church essential so we can get our doors back open,” Shiflett stated.

Regardless of what occurs, Shiflett has no intention of budging. “I don’t plan on shutting the church,” he stated. “If they fine us, I’m not paying it. It’s unconstitutional. They don’t have a leg to stand on.” Americans are extra annoyed than ever with the overbearing restriction lockdowns, and it’s changing into clear that they will’t go on for much longer. It’s time for this insanity to finish, and for all of us to get again to our regular lives.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on May 22, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

