God Of War Playstation Hits (PS4)

His vengeance against the Gods of Olympus years behind him, Kratos now lives as a man in the realm of Norse gods and monsters. It is in this harsh, unforgiving world that he must fight to survive…And teach his son to do the same. This startling re-imagining of God of War deconstructs the core elements that defined the series-satisfying combat; breath-taking scale; and a powerful narrative-and fuses them anew.

second chances – As mentor and protector to a son determined to earn his respect, Kratos is faced with an unexpected opportunity to master the Rage that has long defined him. Questioning the dark Lineage he’s passed on to his son, he hopes to make amends for the shortcomings of his past Midgard and beyond – Set within the untamed forests, mountains, and realms of Norse lore, God of War features a distinctly new setting with its own pantheon of creatures, monsters, and Gods

vicious, physical combat – With an intimate, over-the-shoulder free camera that brings the action closer than ever, combat in God of War is up close, frenetic, and unflinching. Kratos’ Axe -powerful, magic and multi-faceted – is a brutal weapon as well as a versatile tool for exploration