God, it’s SO good to be back! Mail on Sunday food critic TOM PARKER BOWLES gives delighted verdict

Well, this is after that it. Independence Day. Super Saturday. One lunch to rule them all. After three months and 11 days of closed doors, shuttered windows and eerily quiet kitchens, Britain’s restaurants and pubs have now been allowed to open once again. I couldn’t be more thrilled.

Not so much ‘Cry God for Harry, England and St George!’ as a thundering hooray for a hospitality trade working so very hard to ensure the safety of punters and workers alike.

So here I am, on the dot of 12.30pm, sitting back in Scott’s, that Mayfair temple to all things fishy, and one of my favourite places on Earth. And I’m ordering food from an actual menu.

You know, those lovely lists of dishes, with prices attached, made by a skilled professional (no shopping or chopping required) and delivered to your dining table by somebody seemingly delighted to be back at the job, making people happy, doing the thing they love most useful.

After 3 months and 11 days of closed doors, shuttered windows and eerily quiet kitchens, Britain’s restaurants and pubs have been allowed to open once more. Above, Tom-Parker Bowles outside Scott’s in Mayfair

This is a lot more than just venturing out to eat. It’s an edible hand clap, a show of solidarity, a vital gesture in supporting a business we love so much.

I have to admit feeling a little nervous. Butterflies fluttering in my belly, a sense of unease and disquiet, of not being quite sure what to expect. Like a small boy on his first trip to new school.

Quite why, I’m not sure. A couple of months back, going to a restaurant was more normal than sucking in and out. It was my life. My love. The very centre of my world. But that was then and this has become. After countless weeks of cooking for no one but myself and the children, would we still need restaurants at all? But within moments of entering Scott’s, it is if we’d never left.

The great Sean remains at the doorway, greeting all arrivals like old friends. There’s a discreet temperature check upon entering, and some tables removed to ensure safe distancing.

I’m glad to see we’ve smart glass panels embossed with fish rather than plastic separators to protect the guests, and each dining table has its Scott’s branded bottle of sanitiser. Tim Hughes, chef-director of Caprice Holdings, which owns Scott’s, keeps a practiced eye on things from behind the seafood bar, clad in his whites.

We talk. I’ve known him for years. He’s happy to be back action.

To start, the atmosphere is quiet, even a little subdued. But as those first cups of Chablis are sipped, oysters slurped and turbot lifted expertly from the bone, you feel the area relax.

‘It’s so good to be right back,’ says our waiter with a gleam in his eye. ‘It’s such as the first day of opening all over again.’

So here I’m, on the dot of 12.30pm, sitting back Scott’s (above), that Mayfair temple to all things fishy, and one of my favourite places. And I’m ordering food from an actual menu

And slowly, but surely, the old hubbub returns, the well-fed murmur of a fantastic restaurant. The service can be as slick and warm as ever. But today, it’s like eating at restaurants for the very first time. I feel indebted to most of the staff, suffused with gratitude and joy.

Friends ring in from The Wolseley, The Ivy and all those other London stalwarts, reporting an identical reaction. Restaurants are returning to life, surely, slowly, safely. An industry rising, fit and ready from an enforced and unprecedented sleep.

Not these, of course. Some are waiting to see what happens, the others simply cannot simply take the risk. And with a lot of the country still uncertain about venturing out again, they’re the first small steps on a long and rocky path. The July 4 relaxation of the guidelines is not a silver bullet, some miracle cure that may restore the fortunes of the great industry.

We need confidence, clear messages from the Government, people returning to work; the theatres and music venues that are equally essential to city and provincial life, being reopened too. Going out must feel like a pleasure, as opposed to peril. But it can be done, as Scott’s shows today. Not just sensible but safe.

Safety is paramount. The killer Covid-19 remains very much about and another lockdown would be ruinous for all.

Which is the reason why respect is everything – for your fellow diners, for the staff. Especially for the staff, both seen and unseen. The waiters and waitresses delivering your food. The maître d’s. The head chefs, sous, commis, cleaners and kitchen porters. Be kind. Be patient. It’s important in normal times. Utterly essential now. This is about trust on both sides. That the restaurants will ensure a safe, clean environment for all. And that we, the punters, wont act like fools.

I enjoy wine being poured in to my glass, and plates taken away, as opposed to the usual trudge from dining table to dishwasher. I’ve missed this so much, from the easy, resolutely upmarket glamour of Scott’s (above), to the magnificent Thai cafes and other local favourites

But God it’s good to be back. To eat plump, sweet tempura prawns, clad in a gossamer slip of batter. And salty, briny Morecambe Bay oysters. And great chunks of spanking fresh turbot, piled high on the fork in pearlescent flakes.

I enjoy wine being poured in to my glass, and plates taken away, as opposed to the usual trudge from dining table to dishwasher. In the unfiltered joy of sitting in an area, with others, eating, drinking, breaking bread. I’ve missed this all so much, from the straightforward, resolutely upmarket glamour of Scott’s, to the equally magnificent Thai cafes, Korean barbecue joints, Italian stalwarts and other local favourites.

As Chancellor Rishi Sunak, one of the not many politicians to come out of this pandemic with a shred of credibility, said yesterday: ‘Eat out to help you.’

The future of restaurants and pubs is based on our pockets, and in the manner we behave. In short, go out should you feel comfortable this. And do not be a fool. Because good restaurants, whatever the size or price per head, are about so much more than food. They are communities, communes, expressions of identity, a place where all, on either side of the pass, can feel safe and happy and fulfilled. At least that’s what we hope.

As Will Beckett, co-founder of the divine Hawksmoor group, tweeted a couple of days right back: ‘In the conclusion, restaurants are about people. The ones you love. The ones you work with. The ones you do not know. The ones that are looking after you.’

So please, if you’re able to, just venture out. Eat, drink and be merry.

Our country’s restaurants await with ever open arms.