“Putting a mandate is not on our agenda today, for one reason. It may turn out that our mandates play a decisive role and we put an end to this whole movement in the parliament. “That’s why we do not consider it today,” stated “Hayastan” faction MP Vahe Hakobyan at a briefing with journalists, commenting on the issue of resigning the parliamentary mandates in case of a possible scenario. As we reported, the second Yerevan march of the union demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan and for the idea of ​​saving Artsakh started today near the statue of David of Sassoun.

Vahe Hakobyan also referred to the claims of the government representatives that the opposition uses the Artsakh issue for internal political purposes. “This has long been not only the issue of Artsakh, but the issue of all of us not being. Let them tell those cheap manipulations for their listeners. ” Then, Vahe Hakobyan was a little indignant at the question that according to the government, there is no public demand to repeat our “dump-dump-hu” as much as you want.

Vahe Hakobyan stressed that they do not repeat “dump-dump-hu” ․ “God forbid, let’s repeat their” dump-dump-hu “. Have you seen “dump-dump-hu” for so long? What is the same method that we walk? What should we do, come by plane? We inform the citizens. “Those who are still sleeping in the bedrooms, the Turks will come to their house tomorrow.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN