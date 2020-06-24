Goat’s cheese and macerated-cherry salad recipe

There’s nothing new about pairing goat’s cheese with cherries, but this dish takes it to a new level. Try swapping the basil for fresh mint.
Prep time: 15 minutes, plus macerating | Cooking time: 5 minutes
SERVES
Six
INGREDIENTS
For the cherries
- 400g cherries
- 2 table spoon(s) brandy or grappa
- 2 tsp white balsamic vinegar
- 4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
For the gremolata
- 40g blanched almonds
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 1 clove garlic, very finely chopped
- About 12 basil leaves
For the salad
- 150g strong, chalky goat’s cheese, crumbled in to chunks
- 125g lamb’s lettuce, or baby spinach, or a mixture
- 1 table spoon(s) white balsamic vinegar
- 3 tbsp fruity extra-virgin olive oil
METHOD
- Prepare the cherries in order to macerate. Stone them – I just pull the fresh fruit apart with my fingers as it produces lovely shapes, but make use of a knife if you want. Put in a bowl with the brandy, vinegar, oil, lemon juice and some seasoning and leave for such a thing from 30 minutes to two hours.
- To make the gremolata toast the almonds in a dry frying-pan until golden. Leave to cool on a chopping-board. Add the zest, garlic and basil to the board and chop every thing finely.
- Toss the goat’s cheese with the leaves, vinegar, oil and some seasoning. Arrange this on a platter or divide between six plates. Scatter the cherries, then a gremolata, at the top. Serve instantly.