Goat’s cheese and macerated-cherry salad recipe

By
Jackson Delong
-

There’s nothing new about pairing goat’s cheese with cherries, but this dish takes it to a new level. Try swapping the basil for fresh mint.

Prep time: 15 minutes, plus macerating | Cooking time: 5 minutes

SERVES

Six

INGREDIENTS

For the cherries

  • 400g cherries
  • 2 table spoon(s) brandy or grappa
  • 2 tsp white balsamic vinegar
  • 4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice

For the gremolata

  • 40g blanched almonds
  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • 1 clove garlic, very finely chopped
  • About 12 basil leaves

For the salad

  • 150g  strong, chalky goat’s cheese, crumbled in to chunks
  • 125g lamb’s lettuce, or baby spinach, or a mixture
  • 1 table spoon(s) white balsamic vinegar
  • 3 tbsp fruity extra-virgin olive oil

METHOD

  1. Prepare the cherries in order to macerate. Stone them – I just pull the fresh fruit apart with my fingers as it produces lovely shapes, but make use of a knife if you want. Put in a bowl with the brandy, vinegar, oil, lemon juice and some seasoning and leave for such a thing from 30 minutes to two hours.
  2. To make the gremolata toast the almonds in a dry frying-pan until golden. Leave to cool on a chopping-board. Add the zest, garlic and basil to the board and chop every thing finely.
  3. Toss the goat’s cheese with the leaves, vinegar, oil and some seasoning. Arrange this on a platter or divide between six plates. Scatter the cherries, then a gremolata, at the top. Serve instantly.



