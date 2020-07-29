Goat arrested for not wearing mask in India – Panorama

In an unusual occurrence, the cops in the Indian city of Kanpur arrested a goat for roaming in the Beconganj location without wearing a mask, Dunya News reported.

The security workers got the animal and took it to the police headquarters in a jeep. The goat owner pleaded with the officers after which, the animal was launched with a caution.

Circle officer, Anwarganj police headquarters, Saifuddin Beg, asked, “People are now making their dogs wear a mask so why not a goat?”