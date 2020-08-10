Goal Analysis – Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets Play-In Game #5

Welcome to the start of completion!

Zach Werenski is the 5th @BlueJacketsNHL defenseman to score a goal with the group dealing with removal. The others: Kris Russell: Game 4 of 2009 CQF

Fedor Tyutin: Game 6 of 2014 R1

Markus Nutivaara: Game 4 of 2017 R1

Jack Johnson: Game 4 of 2017 R1#NHLStats #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/8tYqFsyiox — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 10, 2020

Blue Jackets discard the puck into the Leafs zone, Dermott obtains the dump- in and reverses it to Hyman on the extreme right boards. Hyman gets pushed by Jenner and the puck winds up on Werenski’s stick at the point. Werenski strolls in and fires a wrist- shot on internet that deflects off of Tyson Barrie’s glove and past Andersen.

The Blue Jackets hallmark forecheck assists to produce this goal. When Hyman gets the puck along the boards, he’s attempting to skate with it back behind the Leafs internet. Jenner hits Hyman, knocking the puck loose. Hyman really restores control of the puck, however then whacks it up the boards to the point to Werenski.

As a small hockey coach, among my greatest animal peeves is when the winger skates down too low, obtains the puck and after that passes it up the boards to where they ought to be, hence quiting ownership. Hyman needs to gain back control of the puck and after that send out …