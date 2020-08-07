Goal Analysis – Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets Play-In Game #3 – TheLeafsNation

The emphasize bundle for this game can be discovered here.

The Leafs discover themselves on the charge eliminate late in the very first duration. Cody Ceci and Justin Holl do a great task of recovering the puck from the Blue Jackets powerplay system. Holl makes a great outlet pass to Kerfoot, who remains in the slot. Kerfoot and Kapanen play catch and direct the ice to eliminate the clock. Kerfoot get into the Blue Jackets zone and attracts 3 protectors on him. He drops the puck back to Ceci at the point, who dumps a one-timer on web that deflects off of Seth Jones and past Joonas Korpisalo.

The Blue Jackets remain in good condition here as Kerfoot enters their zone. He’s one-on-three, with Kapanen about a couple of actions behindWerenski When you’re on the powerplay, coaches normally preach 2 guys on the puck at all times. In this play, among Boone Jenner (#38) and Werenski requires to assist Jones collapse on Kerfoot, while the 3rd man takes Kapanen, who will sign up with the play quickly.

Instead this occurred. All 3 Blue Jackets gamers collapse on Kerfoot, for a moment forgetting that Kapanen exists. The other 2 Blue Jackets gamers chose a modification, thus why they re-joined the play late.

When Ceci …