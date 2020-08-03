Goal Analysis – Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets Play-In Game #1

Well that was a substantial frustration.

After over 100 days in between video games, the Maple Leafs went back to the ice last night to play some significant hockey inAugust Unfortunately, their challenger the Columbus Blue Jackets performed their tactical plan to excellence. Shutting down Matthews andCo en path to a 2- 0 win and a 1- 0 series lead in this finest- of- 5.

As constantly, I would recommend viewing the emphasize plan either ahead of time or follow together with it. You can discover the video here.

This goal all starts with some bad puck ownership from the Maple Leafs in the neutral zone. Muzzin and Holl fumble around with the puck prior to Muzzin sends out a stretch skip to Marner at the Blue Jackets blueline. Marner is forced rapidly by Seth Jones, requiring Marner to need to reroute the puck into the Blue Jackets zone. David Savard gets the loose puck and sends out a stretch pass of his own past Marner and onto Cam Atkinson’s stick. Atkinson captures the Leafs on a line- modification and has the ability to skate into the Leafs zone and fire a shot on internet that winds up squeaking through Andersen.

This was a game to forget forMarner Nothing appeared to click for him and he …