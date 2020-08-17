Goa Sports Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar: Spectators might be allowed in ISL if a solution is found to Covid-19

The minister is enthusiastic that fans might be allowed inside arena if the scenario enhances …

Goa Sports Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar feels that the state is definitely all set to host an occasion of the magnitude of the Indian Super League (ISL). His remarks followed Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) validated that season 7 of the ISL will be held in Goa on Sunday.

Although fans will not be allowed inside the arena at the start of the competition, Ajgaonkar is enthusiastic that things might modification for the much better if a solution to Covid -19is found

“If we manage to find any solution for Covid-19, then we might even allow spectators,” he informed press reporters.

The legislator has actually worried that Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and standards of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs will be followed strictly to prevent any unfortunate scenarios.

Ajgaonkar thinks that the hospitality sector will get a significant increase as 500 spaces will be scheduled for the occasion.

“We have already given permission for the ISL games in Goa. Football is our state game and through it, we will be pushing for tourism,” stated the 65-year-old, who likewise holds charge of the tourist department in the Pramod Sawant- led federal government.

The leading tier football competitors will be held in 3 locations in the area, specifically the Jawaharlal …