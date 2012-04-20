NAASR established the Armenian Heritage Press in reaction to the advantages of both popular and scholarly works on Armenian topics. Above the years, the Armenian Heritage Push has published many important scholarly works, memoirs, and headings of general interest. The Armenian Heritage Press has also published the Diary of Armenian Scientific studies, edited by Marc A. Mamigonian, containing of scholarly and popular articles on Armenian history, culture, and related subject matter. View the Armenian Heritage Press catalogue here.

5 times 3: Fifteen Publications by Three Fantastic Armenian Writers (2013), by Paul R. Ignatius.

Aliza: A great Armenian Survivor Split Between Two Ethnicities (2003), by Aliza Harb with Florencia Gillmore

Armenia and the Crusades: The particular Chronicle of Matt of Edessa (1993), edited and converted by Ara At the. Dostourian. Co-published with University Press of America. Second, revised edition published by Armenian Heritage Push in 2014.

Armenian and Iranian Scientific studies (2004), by James R. Russell. Co-published with Harvard University’s Department of Close to Eastern Languages and Civilizations.

The Armenian Holocaust: A Bibliography In relation to the Expulsions, Massacres, and Distribution of the Armenian People, 1915-1923 (1980), by Richard H. Hovannisian

Armenians of Lebanon: From Earlier Princesses and Asylum seekers to Present-Day Local community (2010), edited by Aida Boudjikanian. Co-published with Haigazian University or college Press.

The Publication of Flowers (2003), by Derenik Demirjian, translated with comments by James Ur. Russell

Bosphorus Evenings: The whole Lyric Poetry of Bedros Tourian (2006), translated with commentary by Adam R. Russell. Co-published with Harvard University’s Department of Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations.

A Graded West Armenian Viewer: Selections from Armenian Literature (1963), edited by James Etmekjian

Hagop: An Armenian Genocide Survivor’s Journey to Freedom (2003), by Theodore Kharpertian

Hannah’s Story: Escape from Genocide in Turkey to Achievement in the us (1990), by Hannah Kalajian, as told to Bernardine Sullivan

Hussenig: The Origin, History, and Destruction of your Armenian Town (1994), by Marderos Deranian, trans. by H. Matn Deranian

Neither In order to Laugh Nor To be able to Weep (1999), by Abraham Hartunian, translated by Vartan Hartunian (3rd edition)

Noteworthy Women in Modern day Armenian Drama: An Anthology (2009), edited by Nishan Parlakian. Co-published with Armenian International Women’s Relationship.

Now I Know in Part (2011), by Paul R. Ignatius (2nd, expanded edition)

A photo Book of Armenian Miniatures (1968), by Robert and Zabel Der Bedrosian

The Well of Ararat (2005), by Emmanuel P. Varandyan (reprint of 38 novel)

The Wind gusts of Destiny (1993), by Serpoohi Christine Jafferian

Zoroastrianism in Armenia (1987), by James R. Russell. Co-published with Harvard University’s Department of Near Eastern Different languages and Civilizations.