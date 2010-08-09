Armenia now has a women’s national soccer team, which will be coached by Manuk Sargsyan. The team recently organised its first three-day training in Yerevan, with a total of 28 players invited to participate in working out session, which was placed from February 7 to 9 at the FFA Technical Middle.

The soccer players represented only the Armenian league, but players from abroad are also likely to be invited in the foreseeable future.

“We now have the basis on which we can build our future work. We likewise have U-17 and U-19 clubs, where we implement the same program to be able to get ready the players for the national team,” remarked Brain Coach Manuk Sargsyan. “They are the first steps,” he added, voicing confidence that greater results will be performed and the team can be more competitive.