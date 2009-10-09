Chanting “No,” “No Compromise to the Turks,” and “Mr. President do not Compromise,” more than 60,000 protesters took to the streets of the capital and began marching from Republic Square at the center of the city to the Presidential Palace in a protest against the Turkey-Armenia protocols.

At the presidential palace, an statement from the protesters and signed by 12 political parties and 60 organizations was delivered to the presidential staff.

From there, the protesters, whose number was growing as the procession walked by different streets and neighborhoods around Yerevan, headed to the Dzidzernagapert Memorial Monument, where a political rally is expected to take place.

The protest is organized by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation and is joined by other political parties, including the Heritage Party.

Asbarez will provide continuous coverage as events unfold in Yerevan, a day before the foreign ministers of Armenia and Turkey are expected to sign the protocols in Zurich. Attending the ceremony will be Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, French Foreign Minister Bernard Kouchner and European Union foreign policy chief Javier Solana.