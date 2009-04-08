Supply any opening remarks that may assist in delete word this report. Armenia Shrub Project (ATP), a program of the Armenian Assembly of America, is hugely proud with the outcome of our CEPF funded project “Evaluation and Implementation of Sustainable Forestry Designs in Armenia. ” Our expectations were exceeded on several fronts – 1) the input and direction provided by the Yale School of Forestry has invigorated a healthy dialogue not only among ATP employees, but throughout the forestry sector in Armenia.

Although primarily met with resistance, the idea of learning about and incorporating sustainable forestry methods to Armenia has been met with increasing popularity. The facts of diminished forest cover, loss of habitat and biodiversity are undeniable and this project brought about cross-sectored discussion of problems – 2) the possibility to work carefully with villagers, who are most dependent on the forest for survival provided very helpful lessons for how best to tailor sustainable forestry models specifically to are the cause of their needs. These aide helped identify multivariable approaches to environmentally friendly resource use that account for different needs of villagers, NGOs, universities, local government authorities and state government agencies.

These listenings have just begun, but Armenia has taken a important thing you want to do when applying both mini and macro methods to the endemic problems associated with unsustainable resources extraction. From the CEPF funded job, ATP and a global Institute of Lasting Forestry have conducted one of the most in-depth studies of the woodlands in Northern Armenia (Site #117). This specific raw data was taken to Yale for analysis and brought back to Armenia for dissemination. This process helped clarify which methods to undertake for determining sites and varieties that would thrive in Northern Armenia. This process brought to planting two forestry plots (10 hectares and 4 hectares) with tens of thousands of indigenous trees. These types of plots act as training sites for current and future foresters. As the trees grow, they will be monitored and the data using this will help identify particular techniques that encourage high your survival rates along with sustainable extraction rates.

2 The job culminated with a sustainable forestry training manual which was produced by Yale’s International Institute of Environmentally friendly Forestry and ATP. The manual had several iterations and received significant peer review both at Yale and through several government ministries, academic institutions and native foresters in Armenia. A curriculum originated for future seminars, which will be held throughout Armenia, to further dialogue and application of sustainable forestry techniques. This work has been brought to the attention of several international and private donors. As a direct result of this CEPF financed project, Armenia Woods Project has been awarded $1 million+ from the Entwicklungsbank of Germany for the sustainable planting of more than 1 . 2 million trees. We have also received money to construct the initial ever sustainable forestry training center in the village of Margahovit. This center will serve as both a upper outpost for ATP’s activities and as an international centre for the research of sustainable source use.