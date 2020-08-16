Go Vacation Switch



Welcome to Kawawii Island, a paradise resort where friends and family can enjoy 50+ co-op and competitive activities

There are all sorts of exciting ways to explore the island, from horseback to buggies, snowmobiles to inline skates

And to add to the fun, up to 4 players* can enjoy visiting and discovering every corner of the island together!If you’re playing multiplayer, each player can use just one Joy-Con controller

Experience hours of fun and something new every day

Customize your character, costumes, vehicles and even pets! Daily presents and challenges mean that you will want to keep coming back to the island of Kawawii to explore more terrain and play through activities all over again

Mii or in-game characters of friends and family may show up, and if they do, you can compete against them anytime

Or customize your very own villa by earning over 450 pieces of furniture

