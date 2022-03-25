There have been and are standards for direct communication with the Azerbaijani side, Eduard Aghajanyan, Chairman of the NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, stated at a meeting with journalists today, referring to the message spread by the US State Department, which called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to use direct communication channels.

He said that the heads of some Armenian departments have meetings on the spot, but, in practice, it does not change anything.

“Even if we consider an option when in the context of the final settlement of the common conflict the two sides sit directly at the negotiating table, this is, in fact, the way to a deadlock, because the Azerbaijani side has repeatedly stated that the Karabakh issue does not exist for the latter. “Therefore, there is no need for negotiations in this regard,” said Aghajanyan.

According to the CP MP, however, the position of the Armenian side differs radically from the position of the Azerbaijani side and it is conditioned by the fact that in all types of processes and talks there is always a third party, which somewhat increases the responsibility of the parties in the context of fulfilling obligations.

“Of course, in practice this does not happen completely, we have three trilateral statements, after which at least it can not be stated that the Azerbaijani side is fulfilling its obligations,” he said.

Eduard Aghajanyan suggested doing an exercise, going through each point of the announcements and saying in which ones Armenia lacks or, in general, does not back down from the undertaken obligations.

“I have the impression that this is a useful exercise, because, in our perception, there are certain changes in the positions of our international partners,” Aghajanyan added.