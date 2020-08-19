Go read Tim Wu’s argument that it’s only fair for the US to ban TikTok

In a new opinion piece for the New York Times, Tim Wu, Columbia University law teacher and outspoken promoter of the totally free and open web, composes an intriguing defense of President Trump’s ban on the Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat inthe US Despite calling Trump “the wrong figure to be fighting this fight,” Wu argues that the threatened restrictions are “an overdue response, a tit for tat, in a long battle for the soul of the internet.” It’s an intriguing counterpoint to the myriad, legitimate problems that have actually been raised about the ban, and it’s well worth a read.

Core to Wu’s argument is that China has actually prohibited TikTok and WeChat rivals like YouTube and WhatsApp for years. Foreign business are successfully obstructed from totally and separately completing in the Chinese market, while Chinese services like TikTok have actually been easily able to make use of Western markets. As Wu argues:

The asymmetry is unjust and ought no longer be endured. The opportunity of complete web gain access to– the open web– ought to be extended only to business from nations that regard that openness themselves.

Until now, the US has actually broadly preferred a neutral web, in the hope that taking this open technique would ultimately motivate China to do the exact same. But China has actually rather handled “to usage the web to …