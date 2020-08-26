Go read this report on how Microsoft’s TikTok investment turned into a ‘soap opera’

Over at the New York Times, Andrew Ross Sorkin and Mike Isaac talked to “more than a dozen people” knowledgeable about Microsoft’s strategies to purchase TikTok in order to inform the complete “political soap opera:”

What began as conversations about a little investment changed into a huge, untidy, political daytime soap. Pushed by President Trump, who has actually bought TikTok’s U.S. operations to be offered or to stop operating, ByteDance is now going over selling parts of TikTok’s international operations to a number of prospective bidders. And with numerous groups leaping into the talk with get a piece of any offer, all are attempting to drive their own interests and programs.

What’s intriguing is seeing how TikTok’s preliminary talks with Microsoft about a little investment back in July have actually changed into something far larger and out of its control. TikTok- maker ByteDance apparently wished to lower the quantity of pressure it was dealing with from the United States federal government, and Microsoft wished to tempt TikTok over to its Azure cloud computing service. Having masterfully averted the majority of the antitrust examination being leveled at the other significant tech business, Microsoft became a frontrunner to take an even bigger share of business as White House pressure magnified: