Go read this powerful OneZero investigation into a digital-focused cult

Cults prey on lonely and desperate people seeking to belong to something, and as people migrate a bigger part of their lives online, sometimes all it requires is a small showing of support to net someone’s full trust.

In OneZero’s new investigative feature, journalists Emilie Friedlander and Joy Crane dig into two connected groups: Tumple and DayLife Army, the latter which became a physical embodiment of an online cult. Started by Eben “Wiz-EL” Carlson and KoA Malone, the groups were founded primarily through Facebook, reaching people who hung out on a section of the social media site dubbed “Weird Facebook.”

Speaking to 24 people who defined as members of Tumple and DayLife Army, as well as individuals with knowledge of the group and people related to people inside the businesses, OneZero tells a poignant story of internet addiction, loneliness on the web, and how a what happens on the net can have dire consequences in the real world.

The story describes Tumple, the first iteration of Carlson and Malone’s group, as “a millennial-focused religious movement rooted in themes of anti-racism and economic justice and tailored to life online.” In reality, OneZero reports, it had been more of a social networking pyramid scheme.

Eventually, Carlson and Malone turned their on the web Tumple community into something more tangible: a physical camp-of-sorts that took what Tumple preached online and turned it into a new group, called the DayLife Army. Throughout the years, more “army members” were welcome. They sold each of their possessions and moved in the united states to be alongside Carlson and Malone’s crew. Members lived out of Motel 6 rooms, stopped having a drink, and did whatever Carlson and Malone thought was best for the cause.

As Friedlander and Crane wrote:

In some ways, though, the DayLife Army’s belief system offered a clear-cut formula for understanding the planet: You’re either part of the Pain Matrix and contribute to the situation, or you are able to drop out and help KoA build the Pleasure Matrix.

While Carlson and Malone help lead the story, Friedlander and Crane concentrate on Matthew, among the group’s early in the day members, as well as other members of both the Tumple and DayLife Army cults. It’s through the various members’ words that a sad, but powerful story about how precisely influence from people on the net can destroy someone’s actual life.