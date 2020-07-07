Go read this Kotaku story about Ubisoft’s pervasive, toxic culture

Over the past few weeks, dozens of people connected to the overall game industry have shared stories of abuse on Twitter. One company in particular, Ubisoft, has had multiple allegations leveled against high-ranking employees, including executives Tommy François and Maxime Béland. In a story from Kotaku, Ethan Gach reports that employees of Ubisoft Toronto are speaking around leadership “with grave concerns about ongoing reported harassment and an inability to feel safe or protected within our own studio” in a letter signed by significantly more than 100 employees.

The report includes several stories about behavior at Ubisoft, including a really disturbing incident by which Béland put his hands around a female employee’s neck. Sources describe a culture in which employees fear being branded as troublemakers for speaking up about problems. “A white guy can get away with just about anything, but I’ve seen a lot of women’s careers get destroyed by speaking up,” one former male Ubisoft employee told Kotaku. “And when the company structure is almost all white guys, women who ‘cause a fuss’ will get pushed out.”

Sources indicate problems with HR, including Béland’s wife serving as interim head of HR, in addition to systemic problems around the company’s culture and support of female employees. Gach writes:

In addition to parties to celebrate game launches and holidays, Ubisoft Toronto held monthly work parties called UbiBashes where people eat, drink, dance, and play games since the workday fades into evening. These events were billed as a way for the newest hires constantly pouring in at the rapidly expanding studio to meet up and socialize with coworkers. They can also be a lot of fun. But some former employees also blamed the parties, together with lax standards from leadership, for creating an atmosphere in which it had been easier for incidents of harassment or sexual misconduct to be shrugged off.

Béland has since resign from Ubisoft. François is currently on disciplinary leave, while investigations into other unnamed employees are in progress.